Voices Choices Studios: Voiceveray Creates Music to Minister the Word of God and Inspire Others

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / There is nothing wrong in ministering the Word of God. This is Voiceveray's answer to anyone who has any questions about where he draws his inspiration as an artist and entrepreneur. He is a singer and the CEO and founder of Voices Choices Studios, a record label that is slowly rising from the sidelines and gaining recognition from major record labels in the music industry. Along from his record label, Voiceveray readies to impact the artistic scene with songs that connect to listeners personally and spiritually.

Voiceveray is a native of Columbus, Ohio. When he was still young, his family and peers immediately understood that he was meant to make music. He has a distinct and unique tone that captivates anyone who hears his singing voice. For many years now, he has been able to master different genres and shift his style accordingly. Whether hip-hop, rap, rock, country, classic, R&B, and soul, Voiceveray can do it all.

As a testament to his musical virtuoso, he went on to produce his first project, the EP called Tales of Mother. The piece is meaningful to Voiceveray as it is an EP dedicated to his mother after she passed away. The EP is composed of four soulful tracks and was purposely dropped on Mother's Day, making it more impactful to his listeners.

According to Voiceveray, the EP imposes a message to listeners: there are good and bad times. He suffered grave losses after his mother's death, and he decided to compose songs that describe what he truly feels. The songs are raw and from the heart. It resonates with audiences who are grieving the loss of a loved one. This is probably the reason why as an artist, Voiceveray is a cut above the rest. He is true to himself, and he is not stopping there.

Voiceveray wants his music and artistry to influence not just listeners but budding artists as well. So he founded Voices Choices Studios. Through the label, he works with other aspiring artists, particularly gospel musicians, in crafting songs meant to enliven the connection of God and the people.

In Voices Choices Studios, Voiceveray is a one-person act. Aside from recording his songs, he also engineers, mixes, and masters every track. Premium quality sound is the trademark of the label. With attention to detail, Voiceveray makes it possible for songs to become masterpieces.

Recently, because of the pandemic, the studio opted to make available its signature face masks, which were sold out only days after it was released. Realizing that it could be a potential stream of income, Voices Choices Studios now comes with a merchandising arm.

But the selling point is always their quality music and their CEO, who is a jack of all trades. Not only does he record and master tracks, but he can also do graphic design, film direction, and beat production. There is nothing that this man can't do.

"You can benefit by knowing there's no shame in following the Word of the Lord. You can be comfortable in your own skin doing the things that God commands you to do and still live in financial freedom," Voiceveray said.

