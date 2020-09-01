Brianna Musco Is Spreading Hope Through Her Music

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / The music scene is teeming with emerging artists that all deserve recognition for their hard work and talent. Singer-songwriter in New York City, Brianna Musco, deserves to be among the list of artists that people should check out.

Coming from New Jersey, Brianna Musco is making big strides in the industry. Her debut EP titled "Forever," has been streamed over 200,000 times worldwide, and she has promised the release of her new single, "Never Stay," this September 18, 2020.

No stranger to traveling, Brianna has toured with her band internationally. She misses interacting with her fans and playing for them during live shows dearly, but knows that everyone's safety is a top priority.

Digging deeper into her life, one might be surprised to see that Musco is also a retired professional soccer player. She was a former Division I soccer player for Delaware State University; she also earned 12 varsity letters in high school. She currently holds the scoring record for the most goals in a career, totaling over 100 goals.

After her soccer career had ended, Brianna Musco decided to move on to music. Music runs in the family and in her veins. Brianna's uncle, Vinnie, studied classical guitar under the world-class instruction of Jerry Williard and began teaching her since she was six years old. Uncle Vinnie owns his own studio and music school near her house, where Brianna can be found after school.

Brianna Musco continues to prove that she is one of the most talented up-and-coming acts in the music industry. What some may not know is that she is also one of the most progressive entrepreneurs in the business. "Because we are not signed to a major label, I actually have the opportunity to be my own publishing company, distributor, I personally conference with investors, and negotiate contracts. I find that being more involved with these events helps me understand how to be more efficient when it comes to delivering our content." Brianna also explains that creating music is the best part of her job, but in order to create a sustainable living, one must be very effective when it comes to finances.

People who enjoy the music of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande are sure to find Brianna Musco and her music catchy and memorable. As an artist who profoundly values her fans, Brianna loves connecting with her fans and talking with them on Instagram. In fact, every Monday morning, Brianna takes time to video call people worldwide and encourage them to have a great week.

Brianna even has reminders on her phone for the birthdays of her "super fans" so she can sing "Happy Birthday" to them. She is truly one of the sweetest artists out there who returns the love of her fans equally and constantly.

As Brianna Musco continues on her music career, she hopes to release more songs that are straight from her heart and spread positivity and hope. Pre-save Brianna's new single, "Never Stay," through this link.

Follow Brianna Musco on Instagram, where you can see updates about her life. Check out her YouTube channel for more content as well.

