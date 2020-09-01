8x8 Wins Multiple Telarus Partner Choice Awards

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the international expansion of its partnership with Telarus, LLC, the largest privately-held distributor of business cloud infrastructure and contact center services. As a partner in the 8x8 Open Channel Program, Telarus has experienced significant growth partnering with 8x8 in the US and is looking to extend and accelerate business opportunities into the UK for its sales partners.

"We've witnessed the transformation of 8x8 into a channel-first company, and experienced phenomenal sales growth participating in the 8x8 Open Channel Program, which was only made possible by the strong performance of our loyal network of sales partners in the US," said Scott Forbush, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Telarus, LLC. "We now have a great opportunity to take the partnership to the next level and replicate this success for our sales partners in the UK. By working closely with 8x8, we are empowering our sales partners to help organizations accelerate their move to cloud initiatives, ensure business resilience and enhance the customer experience."

Telarus sales partners in the UK can offer as part of their solution portfolio the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, which uniquely combines cloud voice, team chat, video meetings, and contact center in a single solution, allowing organizations to move to the cloud and transform the digital workplace.

"UK organisations are finally recognizing it is an operational necessity to move away from legacy on-premises communication systems to achieve long-term success," said Greg McVey, Regional Vice President of the UK at Telarus. "We are very excited to extend 8x8's industry-leading communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions to our sales partners in the UK as they guide their customers through this essential transition."

Telarus recently recognized the best providers of 2019 in specific categories as voted by the Telarus partner community. 8x8 received two Partner Choice Awards with John DeLozier, Senior Vice President Global Channel Chief at 8x8, and Gwen Reynolds, National Account Manager at 8x8, winning in the Top Channel Chief and Top National Channel Manager categories respectively.

"Our work with the leading partners in the channel is playing an instrumental role in our global growth strategy, and our expanding relationship with Telarus is no exception," said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President Global Channel Chief at 8x8. "Our partnership continues to grow from strength to strength. Together we are enabling the Telarus network of sales partners in the US and UK to succeed in one of the fastest growing cloud markets as they help customers shift to an operate-from-anywhere, digital-workplace mindset by using cloud communications."

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8's channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, have the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-gloved marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8's channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demos and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform uniquely brings together the essential enterprise communications elements required for the digital workplace, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale. For more information, visit the 8x8 Open Communications Platform.

About Telarus, LLC

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of over 200 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we've assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

