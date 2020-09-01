Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti's recent market intelligence study by industry experts in the electric process heaters market is now available for FREE download. The resource provides critical insights into:

An overview of the electric process heaters market

Top market drivers and growth opportunities

Biggest challenges in the electric process heaters market

Thought leader insights and recommendations for businesses in the sector

Electric process heaters (EPH) are widely used in modern industry due to their precise control, relatively small footprint, heating efficiency, lack of harmful emissions, and minimal maintenance. As such, EPH finds use in many industries, including power generation, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, pulp and paper, and pipeline. Experts at Infiniti research forecast the electric process heaters market to grow favorably over the next five years. Some of the major factors fueling growth in the market include increasing investments in traditional energy sectors (E&P, refineries, thermal power plants), decarbonization initiatives of energy companies, growth of renewable energy generation (especially solar thermal and bioenergy).

New offshore E&P investments in the Gulf of Mexico and the Middle East and expansion of refining capacity in India and China also offer substantial growth opportunities for the EPH market. The adoption of digital technologies in energy facilities in Europe and the Middle East will also significantly boost the growth opportunities for companies in the market. Although similar trends are expected to drive EPH growth in the APAC, the strong renewable energy focus of India and China (majorly solar PV and wind), which plan to increase the share of renewable energy to more than 50% in the long term poses as a significant market challenge. In the Americas, the expansion of oil and gas refining capacity in the US, new investments in E&P activities in the Gulf of Mexico, natural gas production projects in the US, and oil and natural gas production in Brazil are expected to be key growth drivers that EPH companies over the next five years.

