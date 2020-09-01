Anzeige
Ideanomics to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") a global company with a platform of services for the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Investor Conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 11:40 AM PST / 2:40 PM EST. Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

"For the first time LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and I am excited that our virtual conference will showcase some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD. "We are honored to welcome Alf Poor and Ideanomics to one of the most trusted platforms in the space."

The LD 500 Investor Conference will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Ideanomics' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IDEX

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports the next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions (referred to as "S2F2C"). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech solutions that include intelligent and innovative financial services and solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital, provide their global customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications
55 Broadway, 19th Floor New York, New York 10006
Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Valerie Christopherson / Lora Wilson
Global Results Communications (GRC)
+1 949 306 6476
valeriec@globalresultspr.com

SOURCE: Ideanomics via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603556/Ideanomics-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

