GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X to Expand to Germany and Make Available in the 2nd Largest European Country

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink:GHHC), through its Vitana-X subsidiary, a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce its entry into Germany. Vitana-X's expansion to Germany, Europe's second largest country in regards to population, represents a great opportunity to increase revenue with its exposure to the country's more than 83 million people.

On Saturday, September 5th, the "Vitana-X German Open" will take place in Munich, Germany. Celebrities and experts from the fields of health, sports, business and science are expected to participate. This event will highlight a strategic get-together, especially for many international Vitana-X business partners, with the goal of increasing awareness, visibility and sales.

"We have prepared ourselves for many months for this very special moment, now the time has come: Vitana-X is presenting itself to an international audience for the first time on a large floor," stated, Bernhard Sammer, Co-Founder of Vitana-X. "Of note, our product developers and laboratories recently confirmed the crucial delivery dates for our new product launches. We will be presenting the new and expanded "Vita-Pure" product line for the first time in history. We have a lot to be excited about and look forward to keeping our partners, customers and shareholders updated.

Well-known leaders and executives from more than 10 different nations are registered for this event. The science team from the Swiss development laboratory will also take part at a public live event for the very first time and will share their latest findings and developments. An extraordinarily important day in terms of both strategy and content.

GH Capital, Inc.'s (OTC:GHHC) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

