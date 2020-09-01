Investment to accelerate NAMSA's global growth and strategic vision; NAMSA is the third acquisition of MED Platform I, ArchiMed's recently closed €1 billion mid-cap buy-and-build fund for the healthcare sector.

Private equity healthcare specialist ArchiMed has acquired from the founding Gorski Family a majority stake in NAMSA, the only full continuum Contract Research Organization in the world focused exclusively on medical devices. NAMSA's President and CEO, John Gorski, the Gorski Family and senior managers will hold stakes in the company (amounting to a significant double-digit percentage). The price of the transaction is undisclosed.

NAMSA was the first independent company in the world to focus solely on testing medical device materials for safety. NAMSA's suite of services are designed to lower development costs and accelerate regulatory approval and commercialization globally for medical device and in vitro diagnotics (IVD) technologies. NAMSA offers expert medical device testing, regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting services, and clinical research support to aid clients at every stage in the medical device development continuum.

NAMSA is the third acquisition of ArchiMed's recently closed €1 billion ($1.2 billion) MED Platform I buy-and-build fund. MED Platform I partners with growth companies in the European and North American mid-cap healthcare sectors, buying majority stakes for €50 million to €500 million in association with existing owners and managers. MED Platform I provides its companies with the strategic, tactical and financial resources they need to broaden product lines, expand into new regions and consolidate sectors.

"Investment from a strategic partner is essential for NAMSA's next era of growth," says NAMSA President and CEO John Gorski. "ArchiMed didn't just bring financing to the table, they also have a sophisticated understanding of how to achieve success in this industry, particularly through a buy-and-build strategy. ArchiMed's impressive global network of relationships in the medical device business will broaden our client base, while the capital access, industry experience and deal acumen we gain will accelerate our international growth, both organically and via acquisition."

"There is a fantastic cultural fit between ArchiMed and NAMSA and we share the same vision for the future," says ArchiMed Chairman Denis Ribon. "NAMSA is the global leader in a fragmented, fast growing field, bursting with technological innovation. The latter is particularly evident in the area of wearable devices that are increasingly being adapted to diagnose, monitor and manage life threatening medical conditions."

"ArchiMed and NAMSA see huge potential for growth in the medical device services market across the entire spectrum of testing, clinical trials and consulting," adds André-Michel Ballester, Managing Partner of the MED Platform I fund.

About ArchiMed www.archimed-group.eu

ArchiMed is an independent investment firm specialized in the Healthcare industries. It is a strategic and financial partner to European and North American companies operating in the Biopharma, Medtech, Diagnostics, Life Sciences, Healthcare IT, Consumer Health, Public Safety and Care Services sectors. ArchiMed's international team combines investment, medical, technological and operational experience. It works alongside management teams to accelerate their business growth through internationalization, product and service range expansion and capacity extension, both organically and through acquisitions. Over the last 20 years, ArchiMed's leadership team directly managed and invested in over 40 small, medium and large-size healthcare companies throughout the world, with a combined value above €5 billion. ArchiMed has over €1.7 billion (over $2 billion) under management across three funds, mid-cap-focused MED Platform I, and small-cap-focused MED I and MED II. Its investment capacity currently exceeds €1 billion and rises to twice this amount when including its strategic investment partners.

About NAMSA https://www.namsa.com/

Helping medical device sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the only 100% medical device-focused, full continuum Contract Research Organization (CRO). Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients' products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services; NAMSA is the industry's premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes.

