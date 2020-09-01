Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.09.2020
Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David B. Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company"), has on 1 September 2020 purchased 3,500 shares in Noreco at a price of NOK 144.021 per share. David B. Cook owns 3,500 shares in Noreco after the transaction and has the right to acquire or subscribe up to 300,000 additional shares in the Company, in aggregate 303,500 shares.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Norwegian Energy Company ASA

Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The Company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/mandatory-notification-of-trade,c3187052

