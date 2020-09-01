Gateway Investor Relations: Gateway to Feature Cannabis Fireside Chat Series at its 9th Annual Investor Conference on September 9, 2020

Fireside Chats Will Feature Executives from Some of the Largest and Most Profitable MSOs in the Country

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, will host a cannabis fireside chat series with leading multi-state operators at its 9th Annual Gateway Conference, taking place virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

"The peaks and valleys of the cannabis market have been remarkable these past 18 months," said Sean Mansouri, Managing Director at Gateway IR. "In early 2019, nearly any cannabis company could raise money and go public. Today, only the strongest operators have reasonable access to the capital markets. On September 9th, tune in to hear from some of the most well-respected executives in the cannabis industry as we dive into their respective footprints and growth initiatives for the next 12-18 months."

Ascend Wellness Holdings (private)

Representative: Founder & CEO Abner Kurtin

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9th at 12:00pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37127

Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE:AYR.A) (OTCQX:AYRSF)

Representative: COO Jen Drake

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9th at 12:30pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37131

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF)

Representative: CEO Nicholas Vita

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9th at 11:30am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37122

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)

Representative: CEO Kim Rivers

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9th at 1:00pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37133

Mansouri continued: "For more than two decades, Gateway has been a leading consultancy helping companies articulate their value propositions and competitive advantages, and since 2016 we have taken a similar institutional approach to Cannabis--where differentiation is key. Our conference serves as a platform for our Cannabis clients and other compelling companies to tell their stories and we look forward to broadening their exposure to the investment community."

For more information about the conference or to request a 1x1 meeting with the management teams, please contact Sean Mansouri at sean@gatewayir.com.

About The Gateway Conference

For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of more than 700 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including consumer & wellness, technology, financial services, industrials, and business & internet services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Gateway IR Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Managing Director

4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400

Newport Beach, CA 92660

1-949-574-3860

sean@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Gateway Investor Relations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604284/Gateway-to-Feature-Cannabis-Fireside-Chat-Series-at-its-9th-Annual-Investor-Conference-on-September-9-2020