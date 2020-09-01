TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 105.32 GG00B90J5Z95 28th August 2020

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 28thAugust 2020

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 1stSeptember 2020