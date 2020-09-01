Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - ScribeRule Inc., the developers of InfinityVault, today announced that John Stenbit has joined ScribeRule as an independent member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Stenbit's career spans over 30 years of public and private sector service in the telecommunications and command and control fields. He served as the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications, and Intelligence and its successor organization, Networks and Information Integration, and the former Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Information Officer. He previously held positions as chair of the R&D Advisory Board to the FAA Administrator and chair of the Technical Advisory Board to the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He also serves on the Advisory Board of the National Security Agency.

Mr. Stenbit holds a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology. He is a member of Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society. In 1999, Mr. Stenbit was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering. He has received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding and Exceptional Public Service.

Additionally, Mr. Stenbit's experiences include:

Science Advisory Group to the directors of Naval Intelligence

Defense Communications Agency

Consultant and member of the Defense Science Board

STRATCOM Advisory Board

National Reconnaissance Office Advisory Group.

"The addition of Mr. Stenbit, with his exceptional technical background overseeing highly sensitive and confidential information, further validates the importance and innovation of our cyber security technology, InfinityVault," stated Alan Harvey, CEO at ScribeRule. John joins a strong and experienced Board that includes former director of both the CIA and NSA Michael Hayden, 4-star Air Force General (retired) and Bobby Inman, 4-star Admiral (retired) who served as the Director of the NSA, Deputy Director of the CIA and Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. I expect the board will continue to grow as we find the right expertise to bring to ScribeRule." Mr. Harvey concluded "We are currently reviewing options to access capital in the near future to accelerate growth and build the value of ScribeRule for our stakeholders. We are considering multiple avenues and hope to bring needed capital to allow the company to enter into a new phase in the second half of 2020."

"I am excited about joining ScribeRule. Their technology (InfinityVault) is a game changer in how information will be protected in both the public and private sectors." Mr. Stenbit stated. "The opportunity in front of us is massive and today's environment, where people are working remotely and data security is critical, will open up many more doors than to just government agencies. The technology and level of security offered by InfinityVault is unparalleled and I'm honored to be joining Messrs. Hayden, Inman and Harvey on this high-powered board."

About ScribeRule: ScribeRule provides cyber security as a service through its InfinityVault technology. By protecting information (data) rather than the network environment, InfinityVault provides the last layer of defense against bad actors, while securely storing data through novel encryption technology tested at the highest levels. Highly valuable sensitive information must be protected from outside attacks, inside attacks (internal data thieves) as well as accidental loss through employee error. ScribeRule's InfinityVault, with its proprietary technology and ongoing AI development and detection, is the only product capable of multifaceted protection while improving authorized users' overall productivity.

Alan Harvey

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(281) 536-3072

Chris Melson

President and Chief Operating Officer

(713) 447-4276

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63012