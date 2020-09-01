North End Teleservices, LLC: North End Teleservices Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private US Companies

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Approaching its fifth anniversary, North End Teleservices, LLC, an omnichannel global provider of outsourced contact center services to government and commercial sectors, has recently been named to Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing, privately held U.S. companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - independent, small businesses. Comprised of the country's top 5,000 private companies, the ranked list boasts businesses with the most proven track records. North End Teleservices is the third highest-ranking Nebraskan company featured on this year's list.

"North End Teleservices exists to create jobs and change lives. Making the Inc. 5000 list is proof that our mission is not only working but producing significant gains in our market and industry," said Carmen Tapio, CEO. "We believe that positively impacting the economy and our community can co-exist with service excellence and compete on that basis. We have created a new standard in contact center business process outsourcing and partner with clients to enhance customer experience while enabling our team members to thrive at work and home."

"Nebraska Book Company is proud to be one of the first partners of North End Teleservices. For the past five years, they have gone above and beyond, providing service excellence to our customers," said Jennifer Goetsch, Vice President of Customer Success and Marketing at Nebraska Book Company. "We continue to support their mission as well as the work they do in the community to provide job opportunities and a path for team members to succeed."

All companies ranked on this year's list have achieved significant three-year average revenue growth rates of more than 500%, despite operating within an environment of economic loss and navigating the challenges of a global pandemic. North End Teleservices reported a three-year growth rate of 694%. The aggregate revenue reported by the companies listed totaled $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than 1 million jobs throughout the past three years.

"I am in awe of what our team has accomplished in these past five years," said Chris Phillips, Sr. Director, Business Operations. "Supporting our client's unique needs, navigating the current environment, complying with the regulations and nuances required to fulfill each of our state and federal agency contracts, in addition to maintaining growth has been no small feat. This recognition allows us to celebrate and reflect on the incredible work we've accomplished as we look towards the next three years."

"North End Teleservices has a sense of what is right, and Carmen Tapio leads her team with integrity, constantly striving for excellence. We are proud of North End's well-deserved addition to the Inc. 5000 and look forward to their continued positive impact in our region, and our world. It is with deep gratitude and admiration we say, 'Congratulations, North End,'" said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber.

From its inception, the company has trained and promoted hundreds of employees, received numerous awards for business and culture, and won noteworthy contracts with state, federal government entities, Fortune 150 companies, hospital systems, financial institutions, school districts and beyond.



Company CEO Carmen Tapio (center), alongside Omaha and Nebraska leaders, cut the ribbon to officially open North End Teleservices in 2015.

"North End is all about people," said Keisha Thomas, Human Resources Project Manager and the first employee hired at North End alongside Chris Phillips in 2015. "By providing pathways to a career and allowing people to work where they live, North End has been able to positively impact our community to the tune of $261,709 of economic impact per job. Everything we do is to support every member of the NET family."

About North End Teleservices

North End Teleservices, LLC is an omnichannel global provider of outsourced contact center services to government and commercial sectors. The company is committed to creating jobs and changing lives. North End is a certified woman-owned, minority-owned, HubZone business that serves as an extension of its clients' brands and service delivery model. Working with small and large B2B, B2C, and government agencies, North End customizes contact center operations to meet every client's specific needs.

