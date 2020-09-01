Zincore Metals Inc.: Zincore and Mines & Metals Trading (Peru) Business Combination Agreement to Expire

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX:ZNC.H) ("Zincore" or the "Company") reports that the agreement governing the business combination with Mines & Metals Trading (Peru) PLC ("MMTP") will not be extended and will expire September 1, 2020. Accordingly, the reverse takeover transaction of Zincore by MMTP, as originally announced January 21, 2019 and further reported on August 14th and December 24th of 2019 and March 12th, April 21st and July 3rd 2020, will terminate at end of day. The Company will now resume its search for ways to best create value for its shareholders and will update the market as information becomes available.

About Zincore

Zincore is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on zinc and related base metal opportunities in Peru. The Company's common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX-V under the symbol ZNC.H.

For more information please contact:

Zincore Metals Inc.

Adam Ho, CFO, Director

(604) 669-6611

aho@zincoremetals.com

