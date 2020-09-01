VIP-Media: Gabriel Beltran Wanted To Be A Rockstar, But It Was His Dropshipping Business That Earned Him Financial Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / There are few entrepreneurs as unique as Gabriel Beltrán. From a young age, Gabriel has always been in touch with his commercial spirit. Today, he runs a successful dropshipping business through which he has achieved financial freedom.

"At the age of 9, I started selling cookies on the streets going door to door in the city where I grew up, San Carlos. I quickly fell in love with the concept of making my own money," Gabriel shares.

At age 14, Gabriel dropped out of high school to play the drums because his dream was to be a rockstar. By the time he was 17, he was already making a living playing music in a few commercial venues.

After reading Paulo Coehlo's "The Alchemist" in one night, Gabriel realized he had a fire inside of him and that he had to chase his dream and become a rockstar. And so he went after an opportunity in the music industry.

"A week after reading this book, I was offered the opportunity to travel to the United States and visit Miami to record an album under EMI records, for a newly hired artist," Gabriel says.

Gabriel successfully moved to Miami and started a new life. But years later, music was no longer covering the bills and he knew that his dream had to be put on hold for a while. More importantly, his wife had just become pregnant, and so they had to step up the game to be ready for their child.

"We were terrified of being unprepared and living without money. I didn't want to be a complete failure for my future family, so I started looking on the Internet for any possible way to make money using the Internet," Gabriel explains.

After an extensive search, Gabriel found what is currently his source of income: dropshipping. Gabriel describes this business model as sourcing your products abroad and having the manufacturers ship directly to the customers.

"Dropshipping was the industry that opened my eyes. This business model is driven by paid advertising. The beauty of dropshipping is that the aspect of scalability is there. Every business must invest money to make money. Dropshipping is no different than owning your brick and mortar store, although the advantages dropshipping offers are second to none," Gabriel states.

Gabriel dove right in and lost $17,000 in credit card debt. He was trying and trying but had no results. He had almost lost his wife's trust and respect, and his whole family was worried about him. But that is when he hit the jackpot.

"One product started selling pretty well!" Gabriel says. "One product started selling pretty well! I achieved my first $100 revenue in one day, then $200, $500, $1,000, even $2,000! I was on track to taste freedom! Once and for all!"

Today, with all of this knowledge and experience, Gabriel is giving back to others by sharing his knowledge through online courses and coaching. Especially because it was not easy for Gabriel to get to where he is. In fact, in order to succeed, having the right mindset was crucial.

"Mindset was the single most important thing when starting my business. It got me to where I am at today. My wife and family thought that all businesses that promote making money online were scams, until I proved them wrong," Gabriel adds. "Yes, there are a ton of scams out there, but with the right mindset money online is a very real thing. I kept my mindset stronger and bigger than fear itself, and that is what made me keep pushing."

Looking back, Gabriel still sees the loss of $17K in credit card debt as his biggest obstacle. But when he thinks about where he is today, how he changed his life 180 degrees and has changed the lives of over 100 students, he understands it was all worth it.

"My advice for those looking to start their own business is to find a mentor in your respective field that you can bond and familiarize yourself with. Focus on their teachings and cut out any distractions. Reverse engineer what other successful people do. This is the path of least resistance, and the fastest way to earn results," Gabriel advises. "There are many online courses that help sharpen and improve your set of skills, as well as teach you new valuable skills that you can then use to your advantage. Knowledge is everything."

Gabriel emphasizes the importance of believing in yourself and putting aside distractions. For him this means concentrating on his current goal--to grow his brand of supplements, GINEXT.

"Ginext is a ginger-based supplement that helps with inflammation, along with many other health-related issues. We have great expectations for this brand, and I plan to implement and use everything I've learned about marketing and selling online in the last few years to build it and make it the next big thing," Gabriel states.

