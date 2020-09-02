Compagnie Financiere Tradition ("Tradition") has today announced its acquisition of OM Wholesale Ltd ("OMW")

Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Compagnie Financière Tradition ("Tradition") has today announced its acquisition of OM Wholesale Ltd ("OMW"). OMW is New Zealand's only independent interbank broking business having been formed in a restructure preceding the sale of OM Financial Ltd to First NZ Capital Securities Ltd in 2018. The Wellington-based business of experienced foreign exchange and interest rate derivative brokers has been re-named Tradition Kiwi Brokers Limited.

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity-related products. Represented in 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.





TraditionTM



To view an enhanced version of logo, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7381/62846_tradition1enhanced.jpg

Contact: Kenny Campbell

Email: kenny.campbell@traditionasia.com

Related Images

tradition-tm.png

Tradition

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62846