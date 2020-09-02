Technavio has been monitoring the medical ventilators market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.52 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The ICU ventilators segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Development of ventilators with automatic adaptation is one of the major trends in the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Draegerwerk AG Co. KGaA, Fisher Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, ResMed Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Smiths Group Plc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the limited reimbursement to patients restrains the market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
- The North America region will contribute 35% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Draegerwerk AG Co. KGaA, Fisher Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, ResMed Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Smiths Group Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Medical Ventilators Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Invasive
- Non-invasive
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- Product
- ICU Ventilators
- Portable Ventilators
- End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Home Care
Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical ventilators market report covers the following areas:
- Medical Ventilators Market Size
- Medical Ventilators Market Trends
- Medical Ventilators Market Analysis
This study identifies ventilators with automatic adaptation as one of the prime reasons driving the medical ventilators market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical ventilators market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical ventilators market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical ventilators market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical ventilators market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ICU ventilators Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Portable ventilators Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Invasive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-invasive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Home care
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Draegerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- Fisher Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Getinge AB
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- ResMed Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Smiths Group Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
