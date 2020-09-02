The phthalic anhydride market is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006055/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phthalic Anhydride Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)
The growth of the construction industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the rising demand for bio-based chemicals will hamper market growth.
The rising demand for buildings in education, healthcare, social infrastructure, and retail segments has fueled the growth of the construction industry worldwide. Besides, countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil are witnessing a steady rise in the number of construction and remodeling activities of residential and non-residential projects. Phthalic anhydride is widely used in the construction industry for various applications such as coatings, plasticizers, and the production of dyes and pigments. Therefore, the growth of the construction industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global phthalic anhydride market during the forecast period.
More details: Report Page Link
Global Phthalic Anhydride Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the plasticizers segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be mainly attributed to the rising demand for dioctyl phthalate, the main product of phthalate plasticizer which is used in the production of PVC. In addition, vendors that offer non-phthalate plasticizers are focusing on opening new plants and increasing the production of plasticizers. These factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.
Global Phthalic Anhydride Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rapid development of the transportation and construction sectors. Besides, many end-users in the region are focusing on expanding their presence by entering new markets. These factors are contributing to the growth of the phthalic anhydride market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- BASF SE
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- IG Petrochemicals Ltd.
- Koppers Inc.
- LANXESS AG
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.
- Polynt Spa
- Stepan Co.
- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
- UPC Technology Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Plasticizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UPR Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Alkyd resins Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- IG Petrochemicals Ltd.
- Koppers Inc.
- LANXESS AG
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.
- Polynt Spa
- Stepan Co.
- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
- UPC Technology Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/phthalic-anhydride-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006055/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com