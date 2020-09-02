The phthalic anhydride market is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phthalic Anhydride Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The growth of the construction industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the rising demand for bio-based chemicals will hamper market growth.

The rising demand for buildings in education, healthcare, social infrastructure, and retail segments has fueled the growth of the construction industry worldwide. Besides, countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil are witnessing a steady rise in the number of construction and remodeling activities of residential and non-residential projects. Phthalic anhydride is widely used in the construction industry for various applications such as coatings, plasticizers, and the production of dyes and pigments. Therefore, the growth of the construction industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global phthalic anhydride market during the forecast period.

Global Phthalic Anhydride Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the plasticizers segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be mainly attributed to the rising demand for dioctyl phthalate, the main product of phthalate plasticizer which is used in the production of PVC. In addition, vendors that offer non-phthalate plasticizers are focusing on opening new plants and increasing the production of plasticizers. These factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Global Phthalic Anhydride Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rapid development of the transportation and construction sectors. Besides, many end-users in the region are focusing on expanding their presence by entering new markets. These factors are contributing to the growth of the phthalic anhydride market in APAC.

Companies Covered

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corp.

IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

Koppers Inc.

LANXESS AG

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

Polynt Spa

Stepan Co.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

UPC Technology Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Plasticizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UPR Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Alkyd resins Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

