Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960) announces today the appointment of Guillaume Floch as Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Matthieu Plessis.

Guillaume Floch, 44 years old, has more than 20 years of professional experience in finance, first in an audit firm, then in the biopharmaceutical sector in financial control and then in financial management. In particular, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Hybrigenics (biotechnology) for more than 10 years, after having been Administrative and Financial Manager at Zeneus Pharma (acquired by Cephalon). Guillaume holds a DESCF and a MSTCF from the University of Paris V.

Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis, said: "I would like to thank Matthieu Plessis for his very effective contribution to our activities over the last few years. We are delighted to welcome Guillaume Floch to our team and Guillaume will bring his strong experience in the life sciences sector to support the new stage of the company's development, in line with our strategic roadmap".

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Voluntis registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.19-013 on April 26, 2019 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

