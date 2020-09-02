D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features

The revamped mydlink app offers more intelligent, customizable, and intuitive smart home automations

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation has revamped their mydlink app with improved user experience, enriched features, and increased usability. New features include Smart Bluetooth Setup and the ability to turn on or off multiple devices and automation rules at once with "Scenes". mydlink app improved features include a simplified setup wizard, clearer device controls, scheduling and intuitive automation, and a simpler, easy-to-view timeline for videos and events. Not only is the user interface more user friendly, but it also features a more attractive design to enhance user experience.

D-Link considers user privacy to be their top priority. mydlink Cloud is TRUSTe privacy certified in six languages, demonstrating compliance with global regulatory standards and privacy policies. The revamped mydlink app privacy mode is also easier to use.

"Our users are always at the heart of our innovations, and the continued development of the mydlink app is no different," proclaimed John Lee, Chairman, D-Link. "As such, we are always intently listening to our users' feedback to introduce the features and privacy enhancements that they truly need, as well as quality-of-life updates that make mydlink products and services something the modern smart home cannot be without."

Availability

The new revamped mydlink app is now available for upgrade.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.