ProPhotonix Limited Announces PROdigii Digital Lasers Range - 5 New Wavelengths

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited, (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the extension of its range of PROdigii digital laser modules with five new wavelengths: 375nm, 405nm, 450nm, 905nm and 940nm.

With these additional wavelengths in the UV, blue and IR range at output powers up to 500mW, ProPhotonix can now offer digital laser solutions for many additional applications. The 375nm PROdigii digital laser provides an ideal solution for UV curing and fluorescing applications. Two wavelengths have been added in the blue range, a 405nm digital laser ideal for 3D printing and particle measurement and a 450nm laser module ideal for spectroscopy. The new 905nm and 940nm infrared digital lasers are well suited to robotics and gesture recognition as well as LiDAR applications.

The PROdigii Digital laser module is a compact, full functionality, high-performance laser module available with a uniform line, elliptical spot or diffractive pattern. The laser module has been designed to ensure superior wavelength stability and excellent thermal management in the most challenging environments. PROdigii digital laser module provides control and monitoring of multiple operating parameters via an interface that is easily incorporated into a wide range of systems.

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director, ProPhotonix Limited, commented "The PROdigii laser module range provides a configurable digital laser solution with straightforward integration into most systems. The addition of these five new wavelengths allows a wider range of applications for system designers and end users to benefit from high-performance lasers with superior control and monitoring."

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

