The packaging market is expected to grow by USD 280.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth of food delivery and takeaway market is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, high manufacturing costs will hamper market growth.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising penetration of smartphones and internet, and the increased adoption of m-commerce have fueled the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market. The market is also witnessing a rise in the number of dark kitchens across the world. These factors are increasing the need for an effective supply chain for food delivery services and improve the convenience for customers. This has increased the demand for food packaging products such as containers, cups, bowls, and trays. Therefore, the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market is expected to positively influence the growth of the global packaging market during the forecast period.

Global Packaging Market: End-User Landscape

Based on the end-user, the food segment is expected to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increased adoption of rigid packaging solutions that are durable and appealing to customers. In addition, the rising demand for canned food products across the world is contributing to the overall growth of the segment.

Global Packaging Market: Type Landscape

Based on type, the board segment will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the increased demand for personalized packaging. Besides, the rising adoption of bag-in-box packaging solutions for packaging lubricants and beer is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.

Global Packaging Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC will witness growth during the forecast period due to the rapidly expanding end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care in the region. Also, the expanding population is driving the growth of the packaging market in APAC.

Companies Covered

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

