The packaging market is expected to grow by USD 280.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005037/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growth of food delivery and takeaway market is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, high manufacturing costs will hamper market growth.
Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising penetration of smartphones and internet, and the increased adoption of m-commerce have fueled the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market. The market is also witnessing a rise in the number of dark kitchens across the world. These factors are increasing the need for an effective supply chain for food delivery services and improve the convenience for customers. This has increased the demand for food packaging products such as containers, cups, bowls, and trays. Therefore, the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market is expected to positively influence the growth of the global packaging market during the forecast period.
More details: Report Page Link
Global Packaging Market: End-User Landscape
Based on the end-user, the food segment is expected to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increased adoption of rigid packaging solutions that are durable and appealing to customers. In addition, the rising demand for canned food products across the world is contributing to the overall growth of the segment.
Global Packaging Market: Type Landscape
Based on type, the board segment will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the increased demand for personalized packaging. Besides, the rising adoption of bag-in-box packaging solutions for packaging lubricants and beer is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.
Global Packaging Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC will witness growth during the forecast period due to the rapidly expanding end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care in the region. Also, the expanding population is driving the growth of the packaging market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Mondi Group
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Personal care Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Board Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rigid plastic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Flexible Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Metal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Mondi Group
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/packaging-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005037/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com