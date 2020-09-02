Sandbox, an operating platform for digital educational products and services has announced that it has acquired Teachit, a UK-based teacher resource provider from education charity AQA.

Founded by English teacher, Siobhain Archer, in 1999, Teachit serves a community of over 550,000 primary and secondary teachers across a range of subjects sharing a high-quality library of 18,000+ learning resources which are made for teachers by teachers, through subscriptions and online product sales.

This strategic acquisition will accelerate international growth and operations by collaborating with Sandbox's existing US-based teacher resource business, TeacherVision. The collaboration aims to strengthen both the company's market presence and global footprint to serve over 2 million teachers in both the UK and in the USA with online tools and resources, whilst leveraging the fast-growing e-learning market estimated to be worth $342bn by 2025.

Bhav Singh, CEO Founder at Sandbox said "As the global population grows and the need for quality education becomes more widespread, the demand for teachers is expected to go up in tandem. We are building a global platform to provide teachers with the digital resources to thrive in this dynamic new environment

Teachit is the latest acquisition from Sandbox since it became a majority shareholder of Hopster in November 2019. Teachit will join TeacherVision, FamilyEducation, Fact Monster Infoplease as part of the Sandbox Learning suite of products under the direction of Mark Engelter. Sandbox's growing portfolio of 10 award-winning digital learning products and services reach in excess of 55m millennial families.

About Sandbox and Sandbox Co

Sandbox is a millennial education company with engaging online products and services that make learning fun. At the intersection of the digital, learning and media industries, Sandbox brands embrace technological advancements, focus on globally relevant core subjects that centre on families' interests and help develop 21st century skills. Sandbox Co represents and strategically operates the Sandbox-controlled and invested entities a suite of 10 brands, most of which are leaders in their own segment and have won several awards. Portfolio companies include CoolMathGames, Poptropica, Tinybop, Curious World, Hopster, Family Education, TeacherVision, Super Awesome, Fact Monster, InfoPlease and Funbrain. Sandbox is committed to providing an unparalleled ecosystem of edutainment products, and currently reaches over 55 million children, their millennial parents and teachers.

About Teachit

Founded by English teacher, Siobhain Archer, in 1999, Teachit was one of the first teaching and learning resource websites of its kind. Teachit is now a thriving community of over 550,000 primary and secondary teachers across a range of subjects (Teachit Primary, Teachit English, Teachit Maths, Teachit Science, Teachit Languages, Teachit Geography Teachit History). The business has grown to offer high-quality resources, produced for teachers by teachers the content is editorially independent and exam board agnostic www.teachit.co.uk/family.

Contacts:

Alexandra Stjepovic

Strategy Operations

alexandra@sandboxandco.com