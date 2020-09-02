Scientists in China have developed an organic module with an area of 18 cm2 based on a non-fullerene acceptor called DTY6. The device has a certified efficiency of 13.98%, but when a non-halogen solvent was used, it even reached 16.1%.A group of scientists from the South China University of Technology has created an organic solar module with an area of 18 cm2 and an efficiency of 14.4%. Described in the study Single-Component Non-halogen Solvent-Processed High-Performance Organic Solar Cell Module with Efficiency over 14%, published in Joule, the device is based on a non-fullerene acceptor called ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...