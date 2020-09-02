Suominen Corporation: Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EEST
Suominen's three largest registered shareholders AC Invest Two B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:
- Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by AC Invest Two B.V.;
- Erik Malmberg, Investment Advisory Professional, Triton Advisers AB, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab;
- Hanna Kaskela, Director of Responsible Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
Jan Johansson, Chair of Suominen's Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company's shareholders' register on September 1, 2020.
The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.
Suominen Corporation
Petri Helsky, President & CEO
For additional information, please contact: Petri Helsky, tel. +358 10 214 3080
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
