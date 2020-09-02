Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents results from clinical phase 2a study at AALSD International Liver Meeting

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - September 2, 2020. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition will present the results from its recently conducted clinical phase 2a study of the drug candidate golexanonole, that is in clinical development for hepatic encephalopathy. The results will be presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience on November 13-16, 2020.

Umecrine Cognition's drug candidate golexanolone, a novel orally-active GABA A receptor modulating steroid antagonist, is targeting the debilitating symtoms of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). Following a recently conducted clinical phase 2a study, the company will present the results at The Liver Meeting, one the world's largest conferences in the field of hepatic medicine. Prior to the meeting, Umecrine Cognition's scientific abstract of the study results has been ranked in the top 10 percent, and selected as a "Poster of Distinction", and will receive special recognition by AALSD.

"We are glad that the results from Umecrine Cognition's clinical study are received with such interest and that the company is being noticed as an important actor at one of the largest conferences in the field", says Viktor Drvota, CEO Karolinska Development.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

