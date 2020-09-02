The commercial food display cabinet market is expected to grow by USD 2.41 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005043/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increase in the number of bakeries and supermarkets is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the continuous consumption of electricity will hamper market growth.
Bakeries and supermarkets are the major end-users of commercial food display cabinets. Bakeries and other retailers use them to display the food items they offer. In 2016, the Belgium-based Lotus Bakery announced its plans to expand its presence in the US, with locations in Mebane and North Carolina. The expansion plan of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Similarly, The Second Cup, the Canadian coffee retailer which offers beverages and food items, announced its plans to open 200 stores in the UK by 2025. Such expansion plans are expected to have a direct influence on the growth of the global commercial food display cabinet market during the forecast period.
More details: Report Page Link
Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the commercial refrigerated food display cabinet segment is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the need to refrigerate a large variety of food items. In addition, the rising consumer preference for refrigerated food items is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC will have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing spend on food items, particularly at bakeries and supermarkets led by rising disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles. Besides, factors such as rapid urbanization and expanding population are fueling the growth of the commercial food display cabinet market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- Alltech Refrigeration Services (Australia) Pty Ltd.
- Alto-Shaam Inc.
- FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
- Hatco Corp.
- HOSHIZAKI Corp.
- Metalfrio Solutions SA
- Standex International Corp.
- The Middleby Corp.
- True Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- United Technologies Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Commercial refrigerated food display cabinet Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial heated food display cabinets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alltech Refrigeration Services (Australia) Pty Ltd.
- Alto-Shaam Inc.
- FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.
- Hatco Corp.
- HOSHIZAKI Corp.
- Metalfrio Solutions SA
- Standex International Corp.
- The Middleby Corp.
- True Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- United Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-food-display-cabinet-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005043/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com