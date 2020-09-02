The commercial food display cabinet market is expected to grow by USD 2.41 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increase in the number of bakeries and supermarkets is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the continuous consumption of electricity will hamper market growth.

Bakeries and supermarkets are the major end-users of commercial food display cabinets. Bakeries and other retailers use them to display the food items they offer. In 2016, the Belgium-based Lotus Bakery announced its plans to expand its presence in the US, with locations in Mebane and North Carolina. The expansion plan of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Similarly, The Second Cup, the Canadian coffee retailer which offers beverages and food items, announced its plans to open 200 stores in the UK by 2025. Such expansion plans are expected to have a direct influence on the growth of the global commercial food display cabinet market during the forecast period.

Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the commercial refrigerated food display cabinet segment is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the need to refrigerate a large variety of food items. In addition, the rising consumer preference for refrigerated food items is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC will have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing spend on food items, particularly at bakeries and supermarkets led by rising disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles. Besides, factors such as rapid urbanization and expanding population are fueling the growth of the commercial food display cabinet market in APAC.

Companies Covered

Alltech Refrigeration Services (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Alto-Shaam Inc.

FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C.

Hatco Corp.

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Metalfrio Solutions SA

Standex International Corp.

The Middleby Corp.

True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

