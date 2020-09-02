DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings 02-Sep-2020 / 08:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings DATE: September 2, 2020 Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long-Term IDRs to Negative from Stable on 21 August 2020; International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term LC IDR to "Negative" from Stable on 1 September 2020. Bank's current ratings are as follows. Former Current Long Term FC IDR B+/ Negative B+/ Negative Outlook Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR BB-/ Stable Outlook BB-/ Negative Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b+ b+ Support 4 4 National Long-term AA(tur) AA(tur) Rating National Long-term Stable Stable Rating Outlook Long Term Senior B+ B+ Unsecured Notes Short Term Senior B B Unsecured Notes Subordinated Notes B B In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83348 EQS News ID: 1126437 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1126437&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

