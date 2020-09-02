Nintex Unveils New Customer Success Resources to Help Organisations Automate More

Valuable training, certification and coaching programs accelerate the transformation of inefficient processes with the Nintex Process Platform and sharpen end-user skills in process mapping, workflow automation, RPA, document automation and more

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the company has made its sought-after online training courses, live virtual classes and certifications available in a new self-serve format that is customisable and affordable.

Effective 1 September 2020, Nintex community members-from IT, ops and process professionals to business analysts-may enrol in a wide-range of practitioner to expert-level process management and automation training courses, including participation in live virtual classes and access to all certifications, for a nominal subscription fee of $40 USD per month per person, renewable annually.

To learn more about Nintex's newest customer success resources, register for the webinar, "Nintex Training Offerings to Help You Automate More," on 23 September at 1 pm AEST: https://www.nintex.com/resources/nintex-training-offerings/

"Given these unprecedented times organisations everywhere are asking employees to do more with less," says Nintex Vice President of Customer Success Programs Alistair Cloke. "Finding ways to eliminate paper and to automate a process is often the answer which is why we're committed to ensuring our Nintex Community members have access to resources that will immediately enhance their process management and automation skills and deepen their knowledge of what's possible to do with our Nintex platform."

Training and coaching options

Programs offered via an a la carte menu allow organisations to sign up as needed, and include:

Nintex Training: From mid-March to 31 August 2020 , Nintex waived registration fees for its on-demand and virtual instructor-led training courses via Nintex University, https://learn.nintex.com/ , to allow Nintex Community members to quickly sharpen and advance their business process management, workflow automation, document automation and robotic process automation skillset. Organisations with an existing Nintex Enterprise Edition subscription license will receive an allocation of training subscription seats based on their product license tier and may purchase additional seats as needed.





Additionally, any Nintex customer or partner who enrolled in Nintex University courses and certifications before 31 August of this year is eligible for an honorary subscription. This plan allows every member to continue accessing training and certifications for Nintex Promapp, Nintex Workflow and Forms for Office 365, Nintex Workflow and Forms for SharePoint, Nintex Workflow Cloud, Nintex RPA, and Nintex Drawloop DocGen at no cost until 30 June 2021 , beyond what they receive as part of their contractual entitlements.





A range of tailored options which includes on-boarding training programs for new customers; highly customised training for existing customers who want to upskill a group of employees quickly; and specialised training for a specific automation or process mapping solution.

Free Self-Paced Training: Practitioner-level on-demand courses are available via the Nintex University and designed for those who are new to the Nintex Process Platform.





Practitioner-level on-demand courses are available via the Nintex University and designed for those who are new to the Nintex Process Platform. Nintex Coaching for Automation Solutions and Migration: Nintex customers, with enterprise version licensing entitlements, will accelerate the use of automation to solve business challenges with Nintex Coaching for Automation Solutions and Nintex Coaching for Migration. Nintex subject matter experts - or coaches - assist customers through remote video calls to brainstorm the best possible ways to solve the business challenges confronting their organisations, with Nintex. Coaching sessions address specific issues such as automating a manual or inefficient business process with capabilities such as Workflow, Forms, Doc Gen, and/or RPA. Additionally, coaches will provide guidance to customers around migrating their workflows from SharePoint designer or older versions of Nintex to newer versions of Nintex on-premises or in the cloud. To learn more, please visit https://customer.nintex.com/coaching/Pages/default.aspx

Nintex's unwavering commitment to customer success

Feedback from 2020 participants re-confirms the quality of Nintex training content as well as the instructors. Nintex Community members report higher productivity and greater efficiency in managing, automating, and optimising business processes across departments as well as industry-specific solutions.

"The response to Nintex's customer success program has been incredibly positive this year," says Cloke. "In less than six months, we had more than 50,000 on-demand and live training courses and more than 9,000 enrolments in our virtual-instructor led trainings."

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

