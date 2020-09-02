Regulatory News:

SFL (the "Company") is launching a tender offer intended to purchase its (i) €500,000,000 1.875 %. notes due 26 November 2021 (ISIN Code: FR0012346856) listed on Euronext Paris (of which €350,000,000 is currently outstanding) (the "2021 Notes"), and (ii) €500,000,000 2.25 %. notes due 16 November 2022 (ISIN Code: FR0013053030) listed on Euronext Paris (of which €350,000,000 is currently outstanding) (the "2022 Notes", and together with the 2021 Notes, the "Notes"), up to a maximum acceptance amount in nominal amount of Notes of €300,000,000, subject to the discretion of the Company (the "Tender Offer

The Tender Offer is made under the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 2 September 2020 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum

The tender price payable in respect of the 2021 Notes validly submitted for tender and accepted for purchase by the Company will be determined by reference to a yield of 0.00 %.*

The tender price payable for the 2022 Notes validly submitted for tender and accepted for purchase by the Company has been fixed at 104.15 %. of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes.

The purpose of the Tender Offer is to optimise the Company's cost of debt and to improve the balance sheet structure.

The Tender Offer will start on 2 September 2020 and will expire at 4:00 p.m (CEST) on 8 September 2020. The results of the Tender Offer will be announced on 9 September 2020 (subject to changes as a result of any extension, withdrawal, termination or amendment of the Tender Offer). Settlement is expected to take place on 10 September 2020.

* For information purposes only, the tender offer price in respect of the 2021 Notes will be 101.797 %. assuming a settlement date of 10 September 2020. This tender offer price reflects a yield to the 3-month par call date, i.e. 26 August 2021.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL Thomas Fareng Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence Grégoire Silly Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com