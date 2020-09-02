CLIQ Digital is seeing increasing financial benefit from bringing its media buying in-house. H120 gross revenues were 67% up over H119, with EPS of €0.49 (€0.08). More accurate targeting of potential customers, particularly in the key US market, has moved the value of the acquired user base ahead sharply. The planned Q320 All-in-One product launch should mean a more transparent and coherent value proposition, helping to maintain momentum in the growth of the user base. Despite very strong recent performance, the shares still trade at a substantial discount to peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...