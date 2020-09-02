The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is expected to grow by USD 894.49 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the threat from open-source MPMS will hamper market growth.

Chair-time is the amount of time spent by patients in a doctor's clinic during examination or treatment. The effective utilization of chair-time helps doctors treat more patients, which results in higher revenues and improved profits. However, factors such as failure-to-attend, short notice cancellations, and unreserved chair-time are challenging the effective utilization of chair-time in hospitals. Hence, hospitals are increasingly adopting MPMS to overcome such challenges. For instance, MPMS is backed with features such as automated calls, which help in efficient appointment booking. The feature sends out reminder messages to patients about their next appointments and confirms their booking by filtering replies. This saves time and eliminates the need for routine calls to every patient, thereby ensuring effective utilization of chair-time.

Global Medical Practice Management Software Market: End-User Landscape

Based on the end-user, the hospitals segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing adoption of MPMS by hospitals to streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, the rising need for efficient management of patient records and compliance is fueling the growth of the segment.

Global Medical Practice Management Software Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the end-user, the cloud-based segment will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the advantages of cloud-based solutions over on-premise solutions. Besides, the availability of pay as per the use and subscription models are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Global Medical Practice Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growth of personalized and affordable healthcare systems in the region. In addition, the increasing implementation of IT services in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the medical practice management software market in North America.

Companies Covered

AdvancedMD Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

General Electric Co.

Greenway Health LLC

McKesson Corp.

MTBC Inc.

