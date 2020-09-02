The industrial IoT gateway market is expected to grow by USD 1.12 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increased focus on edge computing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high installation cost will hamper market growth.

The rise in the number of instruments used on industrial premises has increased the overall volume of data generation. This has created a need for segregating data to ensure better decision making among industrial operators. Besides, the growing use of IoT enabled devices has increased the need for edge computing and industrial IoT gateways to improve real-time data analysis. The integration of IoT devices, edge computing, and big data analysis helps in proper decision making as it provides accurate information and identifies the actual cause of the underlying problem. With the rising adoption of IoT devices and edge computing, the growth of the global industrial IoT gateway market will accelerate during the forecast period.

Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market: End-User Landscape

Based on the end-user, the process segment is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the high installed base of legacy automation systems and instruments. In addition, the need to reduce interoperability issues while integrating legacy automation systems with industry communication systems is contributing to the overall growth of the segment.

Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America will have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of automation in the automotive industry in the region. Besides, the rising focus toward the development of autonomous and electric vehicles is driving the growth of the industrial IoT gateway market in North America.

