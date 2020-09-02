The industrial IoT gateway market is expected to grow by USD 1.12 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increased focus on edge computing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high installation cost will hamper market growth.
The rise in the number of instruments used on industrial premises has increased the overall volume of data generation. This has created a need for segregating data to ensure better decision making among industrial operators. Besides, the growing use of IoT enabled devices has increased the need for edge computing and industrial IoT gateways to improve real-time data analysis. The integration of IoT devices, edge computing, and big data analysis helps in proper decision making as it provides accurate information and identifies the actual cause of the underlying problem. With the rising adoption of IoT devices and edge computing, the growth of the global industrial IoT gateway market will accelerate during the forecast period.
Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market: End-User Landscape
Based on the end-user, the process segment is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the high installed base of legacy automation systems and instruments. In addition, the need to reduce interoperability issues while integrating legacy automation systems with industry communication systems is contributing to the overall growth of the segment.
Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America will have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of automation in the automotive industry in the region. Besides, the rising focus toward the development of autonomous and electric vehicles is driving the growth of the industrial IoT gateway market in North America.
Companies Covered
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Siemens AG
- Super Micro Computer Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-iot-gateway-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
