SINGAPORE, Sept 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA ("Tradition") has today announced its acquisition of OM Wholesale Ltd ("OMW"). OMW is New Zealand's only independent interbank broking business having been formed in a restructure preceding the sale of OM Financial Ltd to First NZ Capital Securities Ltd in 2018. The Wellington-based business of experienced foreign exchange and interest rate derivative brokers has been re-named Tradition Kiwi Brokers Limited.Cie Financiere Tradition is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity-related products. Represented in 30 countries, Cie Financiere Tradition employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.Contact: Kenny CampbellEmail: kenny.campbell@traditionasia.comRelated ImagesTradition https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7381/62846_tradition1enhanced.jpgTo view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62846Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition SACopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.