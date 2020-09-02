AAC CLYDE SPACE

The performance in H120 was encouraging, especially given the global disruption caused by the pandemic in Q220. However, external challenges that arose, such as delays or deferral of orders by customers and disruption to the supply chain for key components and subsystems, are expected to weigh on H220 and could persist into FY21. We are reducing our net sales estimates for FY20 and FY21 by 12% and 24%, respectively, which still represents strong growth in both years, although deferring the estimate of positive EBITDA beyond FY21.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...