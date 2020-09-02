Folium Biosciences Completes Construction of One of the World's Largest Cannabinoid Extraction and Purification Facilities in Pueblo West, CO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences has completed buildout and received a Certificate of Occupancy for the world's largest cannabinoid extraction and purification facility.

The new 110,000-square-foot Pueblo West facility will produce up to 22,000 kg of 0.0% THC broad spectrum CBD oil each month. To satisfy accelerating demand from CBD product manufacturers worldwide, the plant has dedicated production lines to meet CBD regulatory requirements in the US, EU, Japan, and South Korea, among other countries.

FDA registered and state-of-the-art, the new Folium facility is purpose-built for extraction, purification and formulation of cannabinoids and terpenes. The plant will utilize supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) extraction technology exclusively to produce phytocannabinoid-rich 0.0% THC broad spectrum CBD oil, adhering to a continuous process from decarboxylation to extraction allowing for a revolutionary inline terpene capture system.

"This past year has been a 'survival of the fittest' moment for the CBD industry. Pandemic-related economic uncertainty has forced many manufacturers to cut back operations or completely go out of business," explains Folium Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Kashif Shan. "I'm proud to say that Folium has moved aggressively in the other direction - looking at 2020 instead as a year to invest and solidify our leadership position. Completing construction on this new world-class manufacturing facility is a testament to the strength of our market position. We move into 2021 with unrivaled capacity, ready to satisfy demand for the highest-quality CBD oil for businesses all over the world."

Folium's operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia provide a global reach as the worldwide cannabinoid industry continues its rapid growth. This international footprint and local market expertise, coupled with the extensive scalable manufacturing made possible by the Pueblo West facility, will enable Folium to cultivate new channels for its innovative, high-quality, science-backed products more successfully than its competitors.

About Folium Biosciences

Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Folium controls all aspects of the supply chain, from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium's team delivers the world's highest-quality hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids products through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%. Folium was the first hemp company to be issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License.

