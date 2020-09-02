Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Labor! Experten erwarten massive Treffer! Aktie vor Sprung...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2020 | 13:04
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Folium Biosciences Completes Construction of One of the World's Largest Cannabinoid Extraction and Purification Facilities in Pueblo West, CO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences has completed buildout and received a Certificate of Occupancy for the world's largest cannabinoid extraction and purification facility.

Folium Biosciences has been certified by the CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) as a producer of 0.0% THC products and has been issued Free Sale Certification. Their chromatographic purification process has been able to selectively remove the only psychoactive component, Delta 9-THC, from the phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. The absence of detectable THC is confirmed through High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) tests.

The new 110,000-square-foot Pueblo West facility will produce up to 22,000 kg of 0.0% THC broad spectrum CBD oil each month. To satisfy accelerating demand from CBD product manufacturers worldwide, the plant has dedicated production lines to meet CBD regulatory requirements in the US, EU, Japan, and South Korea, among other countries.

FDA registered and state-of-the-art, the new Folium facility is purpose-built for extraction, purification and formulation of cannabinoids and terpenes. The plant will utilize supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) extraction technology exclusively to produce phytocannabinoid-rich 0.0% THC broad spectrum CBD oil, adhering to a continuous process from decarboxylation to extraction allowing for a revolutionary inline terpene capture system.

"This past year has been a 'survival of the fittest' moment for the CBD industry. Pandemic-related economic uncertainty has forced many manufacturers to cut back operations or completely go out of business," explains Folium Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Kashif Shan. "I'm proud to say that Folium has moved aggressively in the other direction - looking at 2020 instead as a year to invest and solidify our leadership position. Completing construction on this new world-class manufacturing facility is a testament to the strength of our market position. We move into 2021 with unrivaled capacity, ready to satisfy demand for the highest-quality CBD oil for businesses all over the world."

Folium's operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia provide a global reach as the worldwide cannabinoid industry continues its rapid growth. This international footprint and local market expertise, coupled with the extensive scalable manufacturing made possible by the Pueblo West facility, will enable Folium to cultivate new channels for its innovative, high-quality, science-backed products more successfully than its competitors.

About Folium Biosciences

Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Folium controls all aspects of the supply chain, from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium's team delivers the world's highest-quality hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids products through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%. Folium was the first hemp company to be issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800424/0_0__THC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.