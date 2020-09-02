USANA Health Sciences: COVID's 6th Month Calls for More Self-Care, CEO-Author Says

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Take time for self-care is the message one global chairman and CEO is advocating as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its sixth month in the United States.

"In virtual meetings with company leaders around the world, I see we are at a point to bring our lives into harmony or risk becoming more overwhelmed with the restrictions we all face," said Kevin Guest, USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) chairman and CEO.

In his bestselling book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest highlights principles to help anyone cope in hard times, one of which is making relationships a top priority to bring a sense of normal back.

"Humans are hardwired to be social, which makes self-isolation that much more challenging," said Guest. "But I've found when we put relationships first, a new world of awareness, conversation and friendships open up to us in ways that help balance us during personally challenging weeks.

"It's during these unsettling times that these very relationships can help us cope."

In the book, Guest writes, "On a pop quiz, a college professor asked: 'What is the name of the woman who cleans this building?' to emphasize that in life, nothing is more important than relationships, which includes being kind, respectful and even knowing someone's name."

The students were blank but soon learned the cleaning lady's name was Dorothy.

"So I have dubbed that the Dorothy Principle and have tried to put relationships first in everything I do," he said. "Wherever I speak, people have said the Dorothy Principle has made an instant impact on their lives.

"I learned long ago that treating others with the utmost respect and kindness is a key to success and makes life more harmonious for everyone."

Born and raised in the mountains of Montana, Guest learned firsthand that spending time in nature is a healing energy.

"While we have more personal time in this pandemic, I ask others to immerse themselves in nature each day," Guest said. "It is evident that we are natural beings, and if we really focus, we can almost feel ourselves uniting with the nature. A walk in the woods, time near lakes, rivers and parks, or even escaping to fields and mountains - they all enrich our souls and help us bring back balance and harmony."

Taking an assessment of yourself is another practice that can secure a strong foundation going forward.

"I'm impressed that at age 20, Benjamin Franklin identified 12 virtues around which to align his life," Guest said. "Then he committed himself to striving to achieve them, and that's what matters most: just working to be true to yourself one step at a time."

The global chairman also advocates to audiences in Europe, Asia, Australia, North America and South America to spend quality time alone, slow down your mind, practice breathing exercises and to forgive others.

"As we apply sound principles of self-care, we will become better prepared to cope with today's challenges of the pandemic and whatever we will face going forward," he said.

All proceeds from sales of All the Right Reasons is aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

About Us

Kevin Guest strives to live a life in crescendo. Success for the small-town boy with rock star aspirations didn't come overnight. Nor did the Chairman & CEO of a billion-dollar company find success by straying from his deep-rooted principles. Each experience in Kevin's life - in music, business, and now as an author - has built upon another, all contributing to a life lived in harmony.

Kevin is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of USANA Health Sciences, a global health and nutritional supplements company. He is a Direct Selling Association board member and a member of the CEO Council for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. Before USANA, Kevin served as a managing partner at FMG, a video and events production company in Salt Lake City.

Throughout his life, Kevin's musical talents have helped him realize his childhood rock-n-roll dreams. Highlights include sharing the stage with greats such as Kenny Loggins, Tommy Shaw, Eddie Money, and Belinda Carlisle, and performing at the Grand Ole Opry. He continues to perform part-time with country music superstar Collin Raye.

Newest Project: All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony

Kevin's most-recent project is also his most personal. In All the Right Reasons, Kevin shares entertaining anecdotes and inspiring stories, collected from years of meeting fascinating people and learning valuable life lessons. The result is a book featuring 12 foundational principles by which he lives and that he believes will lead others on their own path to success.

Kevin earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Brigham Young University. He and his wife, Lori, have four children and seven grandchildren.

