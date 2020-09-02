Strategic Relationship Highlights Radisson's Global Portfolio to HRS' Growing Client Roster

HRS, the leading global corporate lodging platform, extended its strategic partnership with Radisson Hotel Group. As corporate hospitality starts to rebound from the stark drop in volume due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this relationship benefits companies and the re-opening of Radisson properties on multiple continents.

Radisson Hotel Group has swiftly addressed the safety concerns of business travel programs by implementing comprehensive, in-depth sanitization standards across its entire global portfolio. In May 2020, the group introduced the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, verified by SGS, the world's leading inspection, testing and certification company.

Shared Commitment to Business Traveler Safety Enhanced On-Property Hygiene

In a corresponding initiative, HRS in June launched it's Clean Safe Protocol, facilitating labels that appear in online procurement and booking channels used by corporations. These labels make it easy for business travelers to quickly determine if a property has upgraded cleaning standards improving traveler sentiment as companies begin to ask sales staff and account managers to get back on the road. Fifty-two percent of respondents to HRS' August Business Traveler Sentiment Survey said that updated hygiene standards is the leading driver of hotel adoption. This correlates with HRS' May survey of corporate clients, which found that 86 percent of programs would ONLY consider hotels with enhanced cleaning protocols.

By actively addressing traveler health concerns, HRS and Radisson are demonstrating leadership during a challenging business environment. By combining new on-site hygiene actions with investments in distribution technology, the companies are doing their part to help corporate travelers confidently make lodging choices for their initial business trips. With restrictions gradually loosening in Asia and Europe and even in select markets in the Americas these steps best support the pent-up demand for the domestic business travel that is leading the industry's recovery.

Mutual Effort Improves Hotel Distribution Procurement Processing

Looking beyond recovery, Radisson Hotel Group remains on pace to add 100+ hotels in existing and emerging business city centers over the first four years of the new decade. A closer connection with HRS aligns with Radisson's plans to attract more corporate travelers to its properties.

"We look forward to collaborating with HRS to simplify and streamline the procurement process as corporations seek more clarity on our hygiene and safety protocol," said Eric De Neef, Executive Vice President Global Chief Commercial Officer of Radisson Hotel Group. "HRS' transparent approach to managed travel, in conjunction with its advanced distribution capabilities, makes them a strategic partner for the next phase of Radisson's growth with corporations. As we continue to open more business-grade hotels in emerging markets and established countries alike, we stand to gain from HRS' insights into traveler shopping and booking trends."

HRS and Radisson Hotel Group signed their initial distribution agreement in 2010. Since then, HRS became the world's leading provider of corporate hotel procurement services, and built its unique Lodging As A Service platform to help corporate programs and hotel groups maximize their preferred relationships. Radisson has added hundreds of properties on multiple continents; the group now has more than 1,400 properties in operation and under development.

HRS' proven efficiencies save hotel suppliers 20 to 50 percent on distribution expenses. As part of Radisson's internal and innovative IT initiatives, the two companies are improving connectivity and property flexibility while ensuring the fast transmission of updated corporate rates and amenities.

"HRS has created the most comprehensive ecosystem for corporate lodging, enabling cost-saving processes for corporations and a more seamless, touchless experience for travelers," said Tobias Ragge, CEO of HRS. "We're also leveraging proprietary technology to help hotel partners gain greater visibility and bookings with corporate programs. Radisson has clearly embarked on a mission to enhance their global footprint, and is using the latest data and technological capabilities to drive value for our mutual customers."

About HRS

HRS is revolutionizing managed lodging programs for corporations, hotels and business travelers worldwide with its proprietary technology and expertise. Leveraging its unique Lodging as a Service platform, HRS oversees the totality of corporate hotel programs for its clients, from initial procurement and rate assurance to booking, virtual payment and expense management. HRS' staff supports clients and hotel managers globally with unmatched on-the-ground coverage in all major business travel markets. The company's data-driven solutions deliver savings and performance for corporations across all hotel categories, including transient, meetings and long-stay lodging scenarios all while digitizing processes on the hotel side for a better traveler experience. Founded in 1972, HRS today works with 35 percent of the global Fortune 500, as well as the world's leading hotel chains, regional hospitality groups and independent hotels. More information at www.hrs.com/corporate

About Radisson

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that delivers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality and enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find more harmony in their travel experience. Based on building meaningful relationships with guests, it features a Yes I Can! service attitude designed to deliver satisfaction to every guest. The hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn Suites by Radisson. Radisson Hotel Group consists of Radisson Hospitality AB and Radisson Hospitality, Inc. (which is majority owned by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., which is ultimately owned by an entity of the government of the People's Republic of China). For reservations and more information, visit www.radissonhotels.com/radisson.

