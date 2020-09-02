Viratech Corp.: Viratech Corp Announces Joint Venture for Exclusive Distribution of Virus Guard Protection

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA), a holding company acquiring and developing a portfolio of brands across the health and wellness sector that deliver lifestyle-enhancing consumer products, is pleased to announce its partnership to exclusively distribute Virus Guard Protection (www.VirusGuardProtection.com).

Virus Guard Protection offers a safe, all-natural, and highly potent solution that can be applied via spray to kill bacteria, viruses and reduce inflammation. By simply spraying the surface of a mask, the patent-pending formulation acts to decontaminate the mask and kill possible pathogens present. Once the mask is worn after this application, and as the consumer breathes, they will intake the scientifically proven anti-viral component of the Virus Guard Protection solution to reduce the risk of viruses and harmful bacteria.

By formulating Agathos-Active and Agatho-Mycin, both of which are water-based oil extracts derived from the Buchu (pronounced boo-koo) plant native to South Africa, Virus Guard Protection has been developed to provide three key benefits:

Anti-Viral (suppressing the ability for a virus to reproduce or potentially killing it) Anti-Microbial (killing microorganisms) Anti-Inflammatory (reducing swelling and inflammation of the upper respiratory tract)

Michael Stander, Chief Formulator for Virus Guard Protection, and a native of South Africa, has developed two unique Buchu oil extracts namely Agathos-Active and Agatho-mycin, while amassing intimate domain expertise with Buchu and its related benefits that spans generations. With over 22 years of scientific research and experience specifically with Buchu-infused formulations and topicals, Mr. Stander saw the natural benefits that Buchu products offer, and how they meet today's consumer and lifestyle needs. Buchu oil extracts are approved by both the FDA as well as the EU and carry GRAS (generally recognized as safe) status.

"We are very excited to join forces with Viratech to educate consumers on the many benefits Virus Guard Protection can provide both them and their family. Compared to other offerings that only offer one benefit - compared with our three - and are not natural, we provide a compelling value that will continue to resonate with consumers of all types," commented Mr. Stander.

Viratech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Manayan, stated, "As the country has slowly been re-opening and returning to normalcy, we realized there were still significant gaps - both in terms of general availability nationwide of single-purpose products, namely those in the sanitization category - and gaps in providing consumers with a natural product that helps provide sanitization of the mask itself, hand sanitizer, and even an anti-inflammatory alternative. This product is a win for consumers, a win for retailers looking for innovative, effective products, and a win for our strategy of producing a portfolio of health & wellness products that enhances people's lives."

Formulated, manufactured, and tested in the United States, Virus Guard Protection is available for immediate shipment in a 4-ounce spray, and can be purchased via www.VirusGuardProtection.com. Please email info@viratechcorp.com for bulk inquiries.

FDA STATEMENT / DISCLAIMER

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

About VIRATECH CORP:

Viratech Corp. is a publicly-traded holding company (OTC PINK:VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness, and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include: Cambridge Golf, LLC, a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CBD products to improve the lifestyle and wellbeing of its customers and My Body Symphony a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant-based products that can and will make a difference in people's lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its current holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions. Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website as well. www.cambridgegolfing.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

