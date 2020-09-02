Anzeige
AgJunction Inc.: AgJunction to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 10, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / AgJunction Inc. (TSX:AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company"), has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

AgJunction management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 10th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision agriculture manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl and Handsfreefarm®. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Contact:

Media

press@agjunction.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Senior Managing Director
1-949-574-3860
AJX@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: AgJunction Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604318/AgJunction-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-10-2020

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
