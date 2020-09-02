Wayside Technology Group, Inc.: Wayside Technology Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) ("Wayside" or the "Company"), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, is attending the following financial conferences in September 2020:
LD Micro 500 Investor Conference
Presentation: Thursday, September 3rd at 3:20pm ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36799
9th Annual Gateway Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, September 9th at 5:00pm ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37119
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Wayside management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.
About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Climb Channel Solutions, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.
Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.
Company Contact
Michael Vesey
Chief Financial Officer
1-732-389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
WSTG@gatewayir.com
SOURCE: Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604389/Wayside-Technology-Group-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences