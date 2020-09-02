Wayside Technology Group, Inc.: Wayside Technology Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) ("Wayside" or the "Company"), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, is attending the following financial conferences in September 2020:

LD Micro 500 Investor Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 3rd at 3:20pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36799

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 9th at 5:00pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37119

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Wayside management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Climb Channel Solutions, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Company Contact

Michael Vesey

Chief Financial Officer

1-732-389-0932

michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

WSTG@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604389/Wayside-Technology-Group-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences