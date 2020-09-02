Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE schlägt ein! Experten staunen! Damit war nicht zu rechnen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBDX ISIN: VGG1890L1076 Ticker-Symbol: MKO 
Tradegate
02.09.20
15:57 Uhr
13,450 Euro
+0,164
+1,23 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,64413,70216:13
13,63813,70216:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPRI HOLDINGS
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED13,450+1,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.