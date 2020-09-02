VIP-Media: Here Is Why Mr. Cooper Is One Of The Top Mortgage Companies To Work For, And Why You Should Join Their Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Homes are one of the biggest investments that people make throughout their lifetimes. Mr. Cooper is here to help people finance their homes and is one of the top lenders in the entire country.

Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers and a leading home loan lender in the country, with nearly 4 million customers and 9,000 team members, focused on providing homeowners with products and tools that put their home, rather than their loan, at the center of their experience. Our team members are committed to providing a customer-centric experience and offering innovative digital tools to help homeowners better understand how their home fits into their broader financial picture. With industry-best recapture rates, Mr. Cooper strives to help customers achieve their financial goals, whether that means purchasing their first home, saving money through refinance, or owning their forever home.

What makes Mr. Cooper different from others in the lending industry is their passion for creating a customer-centric home loan experience by providing digital tools and helpful resources to better educate and assist homeowners.

The Mr. Cooper team aims to go well beyond the initial loan origination transaction and has invested in resources that put the "service" back into mortgage servicing. With a servicing portfolio of nearly $600 billion and approximately 4 million customers, Mr. Cooper believes homeowners can benefit from more self-service options and greater educational resources to demystify the mortgage experience. Mr. Cooper wants to meet customers where they want to be met - whether it's on the web or on a mobile device, over the phone, or even through live chat. Plus, they are innovating on the backend to ensure team members are better able to easily meet the needs of customers.

To make the process even easier, Mr. Cooper designed an app to help people understand their situation and provide better information on their loan choices. This app was rated incredibly well by customers and the industry.

The Mr. Cooper with Home Intelligence mobile app provides current customers with valuable insights about their home that they can use to better understand how it is an asset that fits into their broader financial picture and then leverage it intelligently. Through Home Intelligence, a winner of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 awards, Mr. Cooper was able to arm customers with more information about the value of their homes, personalized ways to save money, and methods for managing their debts.

This app, along with Mr. Cooper's ingenuity, allows the company to generate options for customers within a matter of seconds to find the best loan for them.

Mr. Cooper is committed to providing the best end-to-end tools to agents to help customers with their best home loan solutions. During the sales process, agents can generate thousands of home loan options in a matter of seconds that can help a customer obtain the best home loan solution. The options can be readily shared with customers with minimal impact to the customer's credit. Mr. Cooper works to ensure that the loan process goes smoothly all the way from application to funding. Sales, processing, and underwriting teams are equipped with the best rules engine that streamlines information and processes, including system-generated loan conditions, customer "to-do" lists, and task-based workflows, from various applications and unifies them in one place to ensure consistency in data while simultaneously optimizing workflows. Workflow tools create a faster process to originate loans than the existing mortgage process. By creating a workflow tool using data and business rules to automate and prioritize tasks for optimal efficiency, Mr. Cooper reduces cycle times and costs to originate loans, ultimately driving revenues and better positioning the company for future growth, while continuing to delight customers. Virtual agent tools provide agents with all the existing customer data to streamline the entire process from application to funding.

You can check out Mr. Cooper's Instagram here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604491/Here-Is-Why-Mr-Cooper-Is-One-Of-The-Top-Mortgage-Companies-To-Work-For-And-Why-You-Should-Join-Their-Team