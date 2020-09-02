Apteryx Imaging Inc.: XVWeb Cloud Dental Imaging Recognized as 2020 Best of Class Technology Award Winner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Apteryx Imaging, a subsidiary of Planet DDS, is pleased to announce that XVWeb cloud imaging has been selected as a 2020 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award recipient for the "Dental Imaging Software" category. This is the second consecutive year that XVWeb has been recognized with the Best of Class Technology Award.

"Announcing the award winners is especially meaningful this year," said Dr. Lou Shuman, CEO of Cellerant and founder of the Best of Class Technology Awards. "The Chicago Midwinter, where the Best of Class Panel selected the award winners, was really the last in person event for the dental community in 2020. Dentists and their staffs, as well as these companies have overcome many unbelievable challenges since then. So, it's exciting and uplifting to change the narrative for a moment by recognizing these deserving award winners and sharing these amazing technologies with our colleagues."

XVWeb is the industry's leading cloud dental imaging solution, delivering state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup and secure data sharing as a cost-effective SaaS (software-as-a-service) subscription. XVWeb subscribers can access their 2D and 3D clinical image database 24 hours per day, 7 days per week from compatible web-connected devices, including tablets and smartphones. Enhanced security and off-site backup ensure the safety of patient data and HIPAA compliance. XVWeb's cloud technology also provides efficient, HIPAA-compliant sharing of 2D and 3D patient images between healthcare providers, greatly improving the efficiency of case collaboration in comparison to premise-based software systems. Finally, XVWeb's open-architecture design allows for integration with all practice management solutions and compatibility with all major brands of imaging devices.

"Cloud computing is continuing to drive technological change in dental imaging applications and XVWeb is at the forefront of that movement," stated Patrick Williams, director of operations for Apteryx Imaging. "Our entire team is extremely proud that XVWeb has again been recognized by the Best of Class committee as a stand-out solution among its peers."

"Winning a Best of Class Award says a lot about the recipient's ability to innovate and establish category leadership," said Pam Maragliano-Muniz, DMD, Cellerant Best of Class panel member. "In any given year, the panel may skip a category if there's no standout technology. To be chosen a product must be truly exceptional."



The 2020 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award is selected by a panel of the most prominent technology leaders in dentistry: John Flucke, DDS, technology editor and chief dental editor for Dental Products Report, Marty Jablow, DMD, known as America's dental technology coach, Paul Feuerstein, technology editor for Dentistry Today, Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, DMD, chief editor of Dentistry IQ and editorial director of DACE, Chris Salierno, DDS, Chief Editor of Dental Economics, and Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, founder and creator of the Best of Class Technology Award with national columns on technology in Dental Economics, Dental Products Report, and Canada's Oral Health journals.

Chris Koch, director of marketing for Apteryx, concluded, "To be recognized as Best of Class by a panel comprised by many of the top thought leaders in dental technology is an honor that the Apteryx team can take great pride in. We are very thankful to have XVWeb included among the top technologies in our industry."

For more information on Apteryx and XVWeb, please visit www.apteryx.com.

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging, a subsidiary of Planet DDS, has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Apteryx's proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio.

For more information about Apteryx, its products and services, please visit www.apteryx.com or call 877-278-3799.

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is the largest independent provider of cloud-native practice management software to the dental industry. The company's flagship product, Denticon, is the only proven, time-tested software offering that was built from the ground up for multi-location groups in the cloud. Denticon has the largest footprint among emerging and established dental groups of any cloud software provider, allowing clients to break free from the constraints of desktop software with a comprehensive solution that includes the tools needed to standardize, centralize, and grow. All while reducing IT cost and enhancing security. Learn more about Denticon at www.planetdds.com. Planet DDS is a portfolio company of Level Equity Management, LLC.



