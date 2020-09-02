The COVID-19 pandemic had a modest impact on Appreciate Group's FY20 results, which were in line with revised guidance. The impact on FY21 will be material and although there is a clear ongoing recovery in customer activity, peak Q3 trading will be crucial. No FY20 DPS was declared, but ongoing investment for medium-term digital-based growth should position the group well for the expected continuing recovery.

