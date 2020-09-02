Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2020) - Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its corporate name to "Deveron Corp." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "FARM", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Thursday September 3, 2020.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Deveron UAS: Deveron is a leading agriculture technology company focused on providing data acquisition services and data analytics in North America. Through its on-demand network of drone pilots and soil sampling technicians, the Company is providing scalable data acquisition solutions in the imagery and soil space. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary Veritas Farm Management, the company provides growers in North America with independent data analytics and insights on the massive amount of data being generated on farms today.

