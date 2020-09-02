SEATTLE, WA, September 2 (WNM/The Lancet) - Improvements in access to modern contraception and the education of girls and women are generating widespread, sustained declines in fertility, and world population will likely peak in 2064 at around 9.7 billion, and then decline to about 8.8 billion by 2100 - about 2 billion lower than some previous estimates, according to a new study published in The Lancet. The modelling research uses data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 to project future ...

