BWA Group PLC - Update on disposal of the investment in KOTN
London, September 2
|2 September 2020
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or "the Company")
Update on disposal of the investment in Kings of the North Corp
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that there is a delay in completing the sale of the investment in Kings of the North Corp. St George's Eco-Mining Corp who are the principal purchaser and responsible for collecting all the signatures from the various connected parties, some of whom are located in remote parts of Canada, are delayed in finalising all the completion documentation.
The Directors of BWA have no reason at the present time to believe completion of the transaction will not take place but will be delayed awaiting signed documentation from Canada.
