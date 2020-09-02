Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.09.2020
PR Newswire
02.09.2020 | 18:04
BWA Group PLC - Update on disposal of the investment in KOTN

PR Newswire

London, September 2

2 September 2020

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Update on disposal of the investment in Kings of the North Corp

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that there is a delay in completing the sale of the investment in Kings of the North Corp. St George's Eco-Mining Corp who are the principal purchaser and responsible for collecting all the signatures from the various connected parties, some of whom are located in remote parts of Canada, are delayed in finalising all the completion documentation.

The Directors of BWA have no reason at the present time to believe completion of the transaction will not take place but will be delayed awaiting signed documentation from Canada.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		+44 (0)7836 238172
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/James Hornigold		+44 207 3328 5656
Abchurch
Financial Public Relations
Julian Bosdet		+44 (0)20 7459 4070
Julian.bosdet@abchurch-group.com
