Olainfarm: Recording of the Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar

On September 2 JSC Olainfarm organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the Chairman of Management Board Jeroen Weites and member of the Management Board Zane Kotane analyzed the financial results of second quarter of 2020 and 6 months of 2020 as well as presented new strategy of the company.



The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/2QNIhN3 , and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Methodology for alternative performance indicators is disclosed in Annual report for 2019 (page 21).

Olainfarm thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company's announcements to get information on the next webinar!

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top-quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment