Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE schlägt ein! Experten staunen! Damit war nicht zu rechnen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2020 | 19:34
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World premiere: TEXPA innovation produces fitted sheets with 90° corners and 360° all-around elastic band

SAAL A.D. SAALE, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEXPA, the world's leading manufacturer of fully automated production lines for home textiles, has taken automation to a new level with "FITTED C90 - 360."

With the introduction of the first fully automatic line, TEXPA has succeeded in creating an innovation that produces fitted sheets from the roll to the final product - with 90° corners and a 360° elastic band sewn in all the way round.

TEXPA meets the demand for highest precision and quality from producers and end customers alike thanks to a self-developed system that ensures the exact shaping of all four corners. State-of-the-art robot systems guarantee a consistently reliable and personnel-independent production.

Built-in label dispensers allow for the positioning of labels in the hem as well as in the corners - and with the feature to connect an additional automatic folding machine, the efficiency increases even more.

The world's first automatic fitted sheet production line has already been delivered to a renowned German bed linen manufacturer.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact:
Christina Stoiber
sales@texpa.de
+49 9762 / 79021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.