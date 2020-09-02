DJ PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02-Sep-2020 / 22:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | September 2, 2020 PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (September 2, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Limited liability company Marathon Retail 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities - Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich (member of the board of directors of PJSC «Magnit») b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company «Magnit» b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 4,598.28 50,773 4,607.86 34,543 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume - Aggregated volume 4,602.159 85,316 - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-08-28 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 4,598.28 50,773 4,607.86 34,543 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume - Aggregated volume 4,602.159 85,316 - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-08-28 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 6 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 4,428.16 75,181 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume - Aggregated volume 4,428.16 75,181 - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 7 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 4,428.16 75,181 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume - Aggregated volume 4,428.16 75,181 - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 8 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 4,571.98 39,138 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume - Aggregated volume 4,571.98 39,138 - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 9 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Pledge of PJSC «Magnit» shares under the Agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 4,571.98 39,138 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume - Aggregated volume 4,571.98 39,138 - Price e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-02 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

